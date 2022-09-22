How is H World Group Limited’s (NASDAQ: HTHT) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $36.43 in the most recent trading day, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) closed at 34.01, down -6.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1472326 shares were traded. HTHT reached its highest trading level at $36.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HTHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $50.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 310.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.73M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 7.04, compared to 9.34M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HTHT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.36, compared to 0.21 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $-0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $534.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $599.32M to a low estimate of $506.61M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $569.17M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.