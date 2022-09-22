I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Amdocs Limited (DOX).

The price of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) closed at 80.97 in the last session, down -0.10% from day before closing price of $81.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024980 shares were traded. DOX reached its highest trading level at $83.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 14, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $86 from $91 previously.

On November 11, 2020, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amdocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOX has reached a high of $90.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOX traded on average about 614.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 715.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.90M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DOX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.39, compared to 1.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DOX is 1.58, which was 1.31 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.28 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.28. EPS for the following year is $5.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $5.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Amdocs Limited’s year-ago sales were $956.01M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.77B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.97B and the low estimate is $4.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.