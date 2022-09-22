I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU).

The price of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) closed at 10.47 in the last session, down -2.97% from day before closing price of $10.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1197550 shares were traded. BLU reached its highest trading level at $11.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on July 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On January 29, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

On November 18, 2020, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on November 18, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 73806.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLU has reached a high of $12.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLU traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 615.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.21M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.08% stake in the company. Shares short for BLU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.53M with a Short Ratio of 11.77, compared to 12.75M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.68. EPS for the following year is $-0.8, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.17 and $-1.22.