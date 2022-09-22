I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in C3.ai Inc. (AI).

After closing at $13.44 in the most recent trading day, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed at 13.35, down -0.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1809863 shares were traded. AI reached its highest trading level at $13.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Parkkinen Juho sold 441 shares for $13.81 per share. The transaction valued at 6,090 led to the insider holds 361,107 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 2,378 shares of AI for $34,291 on Sep 16. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 361,548 shares after completing the transaction at $14.42 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,120 shares for $18.19 each. As a result, the insider received 38,563 and left with 363,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 553.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $53.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Aug 30, 2022 were 12.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.72, compared to 12.72M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.71% and a Short% of Float of 13.78%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.76. EPS for the following year is $-0.54, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $66.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67M to a low estimate of $65.31M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.16M, an estimated increase of 29.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $315M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.8M and the low estimate is $377.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.