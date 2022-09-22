I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC).

After closing at $7.63 in the most recent trading day, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) closed at 8.54, up 11.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1880107 shares were traded. FENC reached its highest trading level at $8.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FENC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On June 05, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 05, 2020, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FENC now has a Market Capitalization of 176.64M and an Enterprise Value of 166.72M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FENC is 0.05, which has changed by -9.15% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FENC has reached a high of $10.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 70.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 380.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FENC as of Aug 30, 2022 were 352.33k with a Short Ratio of 5.00, compared to 184.03k on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.61 and $-0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.36.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.08M and the low estimate is $11.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,317.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.