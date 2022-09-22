I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).

After closing at $5.35 in the most recent trading day, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at 5.27, down -1.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2137863 shares were traded. JOBY reached its highest trading level at $5.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JOBY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.20 and its Current Ratio is at 39.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Field Matthew sold 7,000 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 38,500 led to the insider holds 97,738 shares of the business.

Papadopoulos Didier sold 40,000 shares of JOBY for $220,000 on Aug 25. The now owns 18,128 shares after completing the transaction at $5.50 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Bevirt JoeBen, who serves as the CEO and Chief Architect of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $5.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 193,550 and bolstered with 54,549,028 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 581.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 37.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.96, compared to 32.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 16.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.52. EPS for the following year is $-0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.69.