IEA (Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) closed at 14.23 in the last session, down -0.56% from day before closing price of $14.31. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2106948 shares were traded. IEA reached its highest trading level at $14.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IEA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 18, 2022, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on March 18, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when MOERBEEK PETER J bought 10,000 shares for $8.71 per share. The transaction valued at 87,100 led to the insider holds 201,290 shares of the business.

GARNER CHARLES HUGH FARKAS bought 5,500 shares of IEA for $49,885 on Dec 17. The Director now owns 129,383 shares after completing the transaction at $9.07 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Hanson Christopher, who serves as the EVP, Wind Operations of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $9.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,340 and bolstered with 145,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEA has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IEA traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.78M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IEA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $-2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $762.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $769.66M to a low estimate of $755M. As of the current estimate, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s year-ago sales were $697.76M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $664.26M, an increase of 22.10% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $730.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $598M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.