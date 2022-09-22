In spite of GrafTech International Ltd.’s (NYSE:EAF) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) closed at 4.64 up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $4.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3016867 shares were traded. EAF reached its highest trading level at $4.8050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GrafTech International Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On June 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Germain Jean-Marc bought 5,000 shares for $11.96 per share. The transaction valued at 59,800 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Germain Jean-Marc bought 35,000 shares of EAF for $446,134 on Nov 12. The Director now owns 35,000 shares after completing the transaction at $12.75 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Rintoul David J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 45,750 shares for $12.86 each. As a result, the insider received 588,130 and left with 115,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GrafTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAF has reached a high of $13.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.5974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9575.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EAF has traded an average of 2.24M shares per day and 2.7M over the past ten days. A total of 258.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EAF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 6.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EAF is 0.04, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.10% for EAF, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 100:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $368.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $375M to a low estimate of $358.9M. As of the current estimate, GrafTech International Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $330.75M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $364.45M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $375M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $353.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.