In the case of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), what’s next?

The closing price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) was 7.17 for the day, down -1.92% from the previous closing price of $7.31. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040690 shares were traded. ESRT reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 14, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $8.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.44.

Shares Statistics:

ESRT traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 969.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.47M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.04% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.56M with a Short Ratio of 10.51, compared to 13.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 11.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, ESRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.69.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.31 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.7M to a low estimate of $182.86M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.92M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.66M, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $25.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.08M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $713.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $669.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $699.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.09M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $754.23M and the low estimate is $685.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.