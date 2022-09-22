In the case of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND), what’s next?

The closing price of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) was 21.66 for the day, down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $21.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1267698 shares were traded. LMND reached its highest trading level at $22.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LMND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $24 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $49.

On August 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $53.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Eisenberg Michael A sold 7,500 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 162,056 led to the insider holds 106,670 shares of the business.

Eisenberg Michael A sold 5,000 shares of LMND for $101,600 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 114,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.32 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Peters John Sheldon, who serves as the Chief Insurance Officer of the company, sold 10,537 shares for $33.05 each. As a result, the insider received 348,248 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 1.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $79.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.03.

Shares Statistics:

LMND traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of Aug 30, 2022 were 12.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.65, compared to 13.05M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.21% and a Short% of Float of 26.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.15 and a low estimate of $-1.43, while EPS last year was $-0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.49, with high estimates of $-1.35 and low estimates of $-1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.87 and $-6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.46. EPS for the following year is $-5.23, with 10 analysts recommending between $-4.09 and $-5.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.31M to a low estimate of $46.2M. As of the current estimate, Lemonade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.8M, an estimated increase of 78.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.97M, an increase of 59.60% less than the figure of $78.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.86M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $234.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.4M, up 66.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353.6M and the low estimate is $293.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.