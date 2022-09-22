In the case of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), what’s next?

The closing price of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) was 320.71 for the day, down -0.79% from the previous closing price of $323.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1772101 shares were traded. GS reached its highest trading level at $329.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $320.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $360 to $380.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 110,584 shares for $27.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,989,086 led to the insider holds 1,200,172 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 56,335 shares of GS for $1,500,764 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 1,081,693 shares after completing the transaction at $26.64 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 90,313 shares for $27.39 each. As a result, the insider received 2,473,673 and left with 962,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GS has reached a high of $426.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $277.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 330.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 336.36.

Shares Statistics:

GS traded an average of 2.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 355.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.00, GS has a forward annual dividend rate of 10.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.63 and a low estimate of $5.7, while EPS last year was $14.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.02, with high estimates of $10.07 and low estimates of $5.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.95 and $29.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.87. EPS for the following year is $38.59, with 23 analysts recommending between $44.46 and $28.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.47B to a low estimate of $10.15B. As of the current estimate, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.67B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.36B, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of $-1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.44B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.34B, down -20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.73B and the low estimate is $45.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.