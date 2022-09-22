In What Direction Will Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Goes From Here?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) closed the day trading at 26.90 up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $26.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021578 shares were traded. FCPT reached its highest trading level at $27.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FCPT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $30.

Janney Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when HANSEN DOUGLAS B bought 1,000 shares for $26.83 per share. The transaction valued at 26,830 led to the insider holds 41,170 shares of the business.

HANSEN DOUGLAS B sold 1,000 shares of FCPT for $26,800 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 40,170 shares after completing the transaction at $26.80 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, MOODY JOHN S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,430 shares for $26.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,644 and bolstered with 53,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Four’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCPT has reached a high of $30.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FCPT traded about 367.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FCPT traded about 360.1k shares per day. A total of 81.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.54M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FCPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 7.50, compared to 4.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 6.52%.

Dividends & Splits

FCPT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.33, up from 1.25 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.40.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $225.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $199.38M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $241.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.8M and the low estimate is $218.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.