In What Direction Will Seagen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) was 141.55 for the day, down -0.31% from the previous closing price of $141.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082249 shares were traded. SGEN reached its highest trading level at $146.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $220.

On June 24, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $169.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Peer Perform rating for the stock on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $195 to $146.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when SIMPSON TODD E sold 4,186 shares for $154.41 per share. The transaction valued at 646,379 led to the insider holds 137,185 shares of the business.

ROMP CHARLES R sold 1,133 shares of SGEN for $174,952 on Aug 31. The EVP, Commercial now owns 59,604 shares after completing the transaction at $154.41 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, HIMES VAUGHN B, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 3,584 shares for $154.41 each. As a result, the insider received 553,422 and left with 67,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGEN has reached a high of $192.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 165.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.39.

Shares Statistics:

SGEN traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 994.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.73M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.89, compared to 3.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.67 and a low estimate of $-1.21, while EPS last year was $-1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.06, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.05 and $-4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.48. EPS for the following year is $-1.25, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $-3.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $500.11M to a low estimate of $431.6M. As of the current estimate, Seagen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.07M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $465.54M, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $522.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $370.8M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.14B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.