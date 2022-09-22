Invest in UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $3.63 in the most recent trading day, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) closed at 3.69, up 1.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1175436 shares were traded. UWMC reached its highest trading level at $3.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UWMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 47.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 47.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $3.50 from $3.75 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Elezaj Alex bought 277,778 shares for $3.64 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,056 led to the insider holds 280,658 shares of the business.

Hubacker Andrew sold 355 shares of UWMC for $1,708 on Feb 02. The SVP, CAO now owns 833 shares after completing the transaction at $4.81 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Elezaj Alex, who serves as the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 1,575 shares for $4.80 each. As a result, the insider received 7,557 and left with 2,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UWM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UWMC has reached a high of $7.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3847.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.66B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.89M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UWMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.57M with a Short Ratio of 13.96, compared to 20.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.15% and a Short% of Float of 21.16%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UWMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $448.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $575.76M to a low estimate of $340.1M. As of the current estimate, UWM Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $484.65M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $424.06M, a decrease of -30.80% less than the figure of $-7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $530.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.69M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UWMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $1.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.