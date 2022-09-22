Investing in Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed at 119.57 down -5.22% from its previous closing price of $126.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-6.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1993019 shares were traded. BIDU reached its highest trading level at $123.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Baidu Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $200.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $188.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on August 23, 2022, with a $188 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $182.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIDU has traded an average of 2.39M shares per day and 2.22M over the past ten days. A total of 358.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.80M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 6.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $3.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.95 and $7.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.16. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.78 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.19B to a low estimate of $4.97B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.65B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.35B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.44B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.7B and the low estimate is $20.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.