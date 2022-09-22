Investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s stock clocked out at 51.41, up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $51.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1646685 shares were traded. LSCC reached its highest trading level at $53.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LSCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when O’Rourke Glenn sold 4,790 shares for $51.91 per share. The transaction valued at 248,666 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Douglass Stephen sold 2,512 shares of LSCC for $129,115 on Sep 07. The SVP, R&D now owns 124,012 shares after completing the transaction at $51.40 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, O’Rourke Glenn, who serves as the SVP, Mfg Ops of the company, sold 360 shares for $59.04 each. As a result, the insider received 21,254 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $85.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LSCC traded 1.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.91M. Shares short for LSCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 5.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $158.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.6M to a low estimate of $157.53M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $120.25M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.42M, an increase of 25.90% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $637.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $634.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $515.33M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $719.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747M and the low estimate is $704M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.