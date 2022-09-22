Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) stock

After closing at $14.03 in the most recent trading day, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) closed at 13.88, down -1.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1314439 shares were traded. SBRA reached its highest trading level at $14.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 250.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $14 from $15 previously.

On June 03, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $15.50.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Andrews Harold W. Jr. sold 110,000 shares for $13.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,490,742 led to the insider holds 474,693 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sabra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBRA has reached a high of $16.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 230.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.5M with a Short Ratio of 5.14, compared to 13.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.85% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBRA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.35, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.96. The current Payout Ratio is 638.50% for SBRA, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $155.41M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.5M to a low estimate of $148.64M. As of the current estimate, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $152.93M, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.08M, an increase of 22.20% over than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.76M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $659.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $601.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $633.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $569.54M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $674.2M and the low estimate is $595.75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.