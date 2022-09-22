Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) stock

The price of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) closed at 0.30 in the last session, down -14.30% from day before closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0499 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1022412 shares were traded. SIOX reached its highest trading level at $0.3427 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2841.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 09, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $8.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIOX has reached a high of $2.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6274.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIOX traded on average about 288.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 203.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 73.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.07M. Insiders hold about 25.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SIOX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 291.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.58, compared to 239.76k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.18 and $-1.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.18. EPS for the following year is $-1.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.4 and $-1.4.