It’s a good day to be an Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) shareholder

In the latest session, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) closed at 60.87 up 4.55% from its previous closing price of $58.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1238555 shares were traded. CALM reached its highest trading level at $61.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

On October 28, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 3,675 shares for $58.55 per share. The transaction valued at 215,188 led to the insider holds 4,810 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $59.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.97.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CALM has traded an average of 737.36K shares per day and 775.41k over the past ten days. A total of 47.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 14.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.52, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.24% and a Short% of Float of 14.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CALM is 0.87, from 0.03 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.50% for CALM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $-0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.26. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.