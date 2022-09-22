It’s an appealing income play to consider International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

The price of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) closed at 124.93 in the last session, down -1.08% from day before closing price of $126.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3368293 shares were traded. IBM reached its highest trading level at $127.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IBM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $147 to $150.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $136 to $124.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when FARR DAVID N bought 1,000 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 125,000 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Del Bene Robert F sold 1,600 shares of IBM for $222,465 on Jun 02. The VP, Controller now owns 15,062 shares after completing the transaction at $139.04 per share. On May 19, another insider, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 22,301,536 shares for $13.95 each. As a result, the insider received 311,106,427 and left with 22,301,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has reached a high of $144.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IBM traded on average about 4.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.26M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 903.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 902.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 21.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IBM is 6.60, which was 6.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.79, with high estimates of $4.16 and low estimates of $3.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.73 and $8.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.34. EPS for the following year is $10.12, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $8.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.3B to a low estimate of $13.16B. As of the current estimate, International Business Machines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.62B, an estimated decrease of -23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.51B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of $-23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.03B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.35B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.52B and the low estimate is $59.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.