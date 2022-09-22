Stabilis Solutions Inc. (SLNG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Stabilis Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNG) closed the day trading at 8.84 up 73.67% from the previous closing price of $5.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21166879 shares were traded. SLNG reached its highest trading level at $12.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.29.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when KUNTZ EDWARD L bought 5,006 shares for $4.37 per share. The transaction valued at 21,876 led to the insider holds 39,172 shares of the business.

Puhala Andrew Lewis bought 423 shares of SLNG for $1,734 on May 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,707 shares after completing the transaction at $4.10 per share. On May 11, another insider, KUNTZ EDWARD L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $4.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,160 and bolstered with 34,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNG now has a Market Capitalization of 93.04M and an Enterprise Value of 101.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 85.00.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SLNG is 0.60, which has changed by 26.29% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNG has reached a high of $7.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLNG traded about 5.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLNG traded about 2.14M shares per day. A total of 18.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.78M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNG as of Aug 30, 2022 were 2.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 2.84k on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.17. EPS for the following year is $-0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.17M, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.72M and the low estimate is $90.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.