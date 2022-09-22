The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) closed at 34.44 in the last session, up 1.47% from day before closing price of $33.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9011733 shares were traded. KHC reached its highest trading level at $35.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On July 18, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 18, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when La Lande Rashida sold 30,000 shares for $38.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,150,803 led to the insider holds 223,062 shares of the business.

Garlati Vince sold 19,938 shares of KHC for $766,130 on Aug 17. The VP, Global Controller (PAO) now owns 94,843 shares after completing the transaction at $38.43 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, La Lande Rashida, who serves as the EVP, Global GC & CSCAO of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $36.56 each. As a result, the insider received 127,960 and left with 266,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KHC now has a Market Capitalization of 42.54B and an Enterprise Value of 61.94B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KHC is 0.72, which has changed by -5.15% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $44.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KHC traded on average about 7.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 781.96M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of Aug 30, 2022 were 15.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 14.75M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KHC is 1.60, which was 1.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.81.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 21 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.12B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.92B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.04B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.86B and the low estimate is $25.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.