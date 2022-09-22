The name Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) closed at 37.01 down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $37.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980154 shares were traded. BBWI reached its highest trading level at $38.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bath & Body Works Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 18, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $52 from $40 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Mazurek Thomas E. sold 16,338 shares for $42.25 per share. The transaction valued at 690,315 led to the insider holds 11,225 shares of the business.

Arlin Wendy C. sold 6,000 shares of BBWI for $330,000 on Apr 19. The EVP and CFO now owns 98,888 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,375 shares for $74.52 each. As a result, the insider received 400,534 and left with 26,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBWI now has a Market Capitalization of 8.64B and an Enterprise Value of 14.25B. As of this moment, Bath’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.38.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBWI is 1.77, which has changed by -45.11% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -14.81% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBWI has reached a high of $82.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBWI has traded an average of 4.57M shares per day and 3.33M over the past ten days. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.37M. Shares short for BBWI as of Aug 30, 2022 were 14.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 14.73M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBWI is 0.80, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%. The current Payout Ratio is 18.50% for BBWI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.92 and $2.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.59B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Bath & Body Works Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.48B and the low estimate is $7.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.