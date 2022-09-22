The name Comerica Incorporated (CMA) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Comerica Incorporated’s stock clocked out at 77.75, down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $78.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021810 shares were traded. CMA reached its highest trading level at $80.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 02, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $94.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sefzik Peter L sold 7,287 shares for $83.78 per share. The transaction valued at 610,492 led to the insider holds 32,007 shares of the business.

Bridges Wendy sold 1,100 shares of CMA for $103,158 on Mar 03. The EVP now owns 16,666 shares after completing the transaction at $93.78 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, CHAUSSE MELINDA A., who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 3,647 shares for $100.67 each. As a result, the insider received 367,143 and left with 41,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comerica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMA has reached a high of $102.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMA traded 1.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.03M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 2.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.72, CMA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.49. The current Payout Ratio is 39.30% for CMA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.63, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.75 and $6.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.32. EPS for the following year is $10.15, with 21 analysts recommending between $11.39 and $7.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, up 16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.