The name Zscaler Inc. (ZS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed at 171.88 down -0.46% from its previous closing price of $172.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1874479 shares were traded. ZS reached its highest trading level at $179.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zscaler Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

On September 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $200.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $233.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $233 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Schlossman Robert sold 8,045 shares for $167.97 per share. The transaction valued at 1,351,337 led to the insider holds 135,381 shares of the business.

Sinha Amit sold 18,974 shares of ZS for $3,187,108 on Sep 16. The President now owns 319,023 shares after completing the transaction at $167.97 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, CANESSA REMO, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,366 shares for $167.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,741,202 and left with 293,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $376.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 163.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 207.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZS has traded an average of 2.35M shares per day and 4.37M over the past ten days. A total of 142.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.14M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.56, compared to 6.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $305.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $306.88M to a low estimate of $304.18M. As of the current estimate, Zscaler Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.07M, an estimated increase of 55.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.1M, up 60.30% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.