There is a good chance Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) closed at 15.73 in the last session, down -3.50% from day before closing price of $16.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040880 shares were traded. SNCY reached its highest trading level at $16.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On December 22, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on December 22, 2021, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Gyurci John sold 1,035 shares for $20.18 per share. The transaction valued at 20,881 led to the insider holds 3,402 shares of the business.

Davis Brian Edward sold 916 shares of SNCY for $22,295 on May 26. The Chief Marketing Officer & SVP now owns 1,337 shares after completing the transaction at $24.34 per share. On May 25, another insider, Davis Brian Edward, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer & SVP of the company, sold 84 shares for $24.05 each. As a result, the insider received 2,020 and left with 1,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 76.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCY has reached a high of $36.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNCY traded on average about 676.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.74M. Shares short for SNCY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 3.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 7.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.43 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $216.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $224.1M to a low estimate of $211M. As of the current estimate, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.99M, an estimated increase of 58.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.4M, an increase of 30.40% less than the figure of $58.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $959M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $623.01M, up 45.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.