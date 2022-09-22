There is a good chance UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed at 3.53 in the last session, down -1.12% from day before closing price of $3.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335991 shares were traded. TIGR reached its highest trading level at $3.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TIGR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $12.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3196.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TIGR traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 792.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.51M. Insiders hold about 25.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.02M with a Short Ratio of 7.06, compared to 11.72M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $-0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $52.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.58M to a low estimate of $52.58M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $81.28M, an estimated decrease of -35.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $224.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $264.49M, down -15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310M and the low estimate is $251M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.