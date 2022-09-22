There Is Still Room For Sysco Corporation (SYY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) was 78.45 for the day, down -1.36% from the previous closing price of $79.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1924930 shares were traded. SYY reached its highest trading level at $80.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 202.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Alt Aaron E bought 1,000 shares for $80.09 per share. The transaction valued at 80,090 led to the insider holds 14,220 shares of the business.

Bertrand Greg D sold 50,000 shares of SYY for $4,500,000 on Apr 21. The EVP now owns 32,324 shares after completing the transaction at $90.00 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Hourican Kevin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 75,018 shares for $86.00 each. As a result, the insider received 6,451,548 and left with 88,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sysco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYY has reached a high of $91.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.17.

Shares Statistics:

SYY traded an average of 2.17M shares per day over the past three months and 1.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 510.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 502.75M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SYY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 10.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, SYY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 70.70% for SYY, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.24. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $3.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.85B to a low estimate of $17.64B. As of the current estimate, Sysco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.14B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.3B, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.32B and the low estimate is $70.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.