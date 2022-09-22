There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND).

In the latest session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at 6.18 up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $6.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1666153 shares were traded. SAND reached its highest trading level at $6.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on August 17, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9 from $9.50 previously.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SAND has traded an average of 1.79M shares per day and 3.83M over the past ten days. A total of 280.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.42M. Insiders hold about 4.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.76% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.4M to a low estimate of $31.4M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $26.45M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.8M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.17M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.