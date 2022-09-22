This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

As of close of business last night, Aflac Incorporated’s stock clocked out at 59.79, down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $60.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2733271 shares were traded. AFL reached its highest trading level at $61.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AFL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On January 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $60.

On January 21, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $63.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on January 21, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Daniels James Todd sold 16,946 shares for $64.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,085,052 led to the insider holds 53,025 shares of the business.

WHITE TERESA L sold 10,000 shares of AFL for $592,440 on Aug 05. The President, Aflac U.S. now owns 134,256 shares after completing the transaction at $59.24 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, RIMER BARBARA K, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,026 shares for $58.49 each. As a result, the insider received 644,966 and left with 33,413 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aflac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has reached a high of $67.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AFL traded 2.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 640.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 573.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 9.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.17, AFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.32. The current Payout Ratio is 21.90% for AFL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $5.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $5.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.55 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $4.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.98B to a low estimate of $4.69B. As of the current estimate, Aflac Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $5.56B, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.69B, a decrease of -10.40% over than the figure of $-13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.46B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.11B, down -13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.82B and the low estimate is $17.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.