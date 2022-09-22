Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

The closing price of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) was 63.50 for the day, down -1.67% from the previous closing price of $64.58. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8734887 shares were traded. GILD reached its highest trading level at $65.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GILD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $68.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Pletcher Brett A sold 3,634 shares for $58.24 per share. The transaction valued at 211,644 led to the insider holds 32,576 shares of the business.

Pletcher Brett A sold 1,691 shares of GILD for $108,038 on Feb 09. The EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel now owns 32,576 shares after completing the transaction at $63.89 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Pletcher Brett A, who serves as the EVP,Corp Affairs & Gen Counsel of the company, sold 14,061 shares for $68.54 each. As a result, the insider received 963,682 and left with 32,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gilead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GILD has reached a high of $74.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.82.

Shares Statistics:

GILD traded an average of 6.78M shares per day over the past three months and 9.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.25B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GILD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 15.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.75, GILD has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69. The current Payout Ratio is 87.40% for GILD, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.3 and $6.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.57. EPS for the following year is $6.35, with 27 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.42B to a low estimate of $5.5B. As of the current estimate, Gilead Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.22B, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.93B, a decrease of -20.10% less than the figure of $-5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.76B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GILD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.3B, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.75B and the low estimate is $23.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.