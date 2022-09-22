Update from EPR Properties (EPR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) was 41.61 for the day, down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $41.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1381466 shares were traded. EPR reached its highest trading level at $42.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 01, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Ziegler Caixia bought 500 shares for $45.14 per share. The transaction valued at 22,570 led to the insider holds 500 shares of the business.

Peterson Mark Alan sold 4,543 shares of EPR for $249,956 on Mar 29. The EVP & CFO now owns 98,700 shares after completing the transaction at $55.02 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Peterson Mark Alan, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 4,709 shares for $53.08 each. As a result, the insider received 249,950 and left with 103,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EPR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPR has reached a high of $56.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.97.

Shares Statistics:

EPR traded an average of 519.32K shares per day over the past three months and 697.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.24, compared to 1.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.51, EPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.14M to a low estimate of $134.56M. As of the current estimate, EPR Properties’s year-ago sales were $110.16M, an estimated increase of 31.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.37M, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $31.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $650.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $536.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $583.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $531.68M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $613.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $704.7M and the low estimate is $554.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.