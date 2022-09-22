Update from iStar Inc. (STAR): A steady trajectory

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) closed the day trading at 11.55 down -5.41% from the previous closing price of $12.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1817292 shares were traded. STAR reached its highest trading level at $12.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STAR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when ISTAR INC. bought 10,280 shares for $75.97 per share. The transaction valued at 780,972 led to the insider holds 36,089,823 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAR has reached a high of $27.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STAR traded about 988.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STAR traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 85.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.71M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for STAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.45, compared to 7.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 11.57%.

Dividends & Splits

STAR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $-1.76, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.36 and $6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.02. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $-0.91.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $40.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $39.4M. As of the current estimate, iStar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.59M, an estimated decrease of -61.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.85M, a decrease of -79.10% less than the figure of $-61.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.63M, down -50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174M and the low estimate is $152.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.