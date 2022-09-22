Waste Management Inc. (WM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) was 168.89 for the day, down -0.48% from the previous closing price of $169.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525219 shares were traded. WM reached its highest trading level at $173.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $165 from $155 previously.

On April 12, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $174.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Rankin Devina A sold 22,082 shares for $175.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,864,350 led to the insider holds 50,516 shares of the business.

Watson Michael J. sold 8,971 shares of WM for $1,523,522 on Aug 11. The Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer now owns 32,221 shares after completing the transaction at $169.83 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Morris John J, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operation Officer of the company, sold 22,795 shares for $169.82 each. As a result, the insider received 3,871,154 and left with 95,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WM has reached a high of $175.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 166.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.14.

Shares Statistics:

WM traded an average of 1.57M shares per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 414.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 3.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.21, WM has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.56 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.91 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.59. EPS for the following year is $6.2, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.93B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.23B and the low estimate is $19.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.