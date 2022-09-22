What shareholders can do to beat the market with Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) stock

As of close of business last night, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 12.07, up 2.03% from its previous closing price of $11.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1922372 shares were traded. OLPX reached its highest trading level at $12.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OLPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $17.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Tiziani Eric bought 20,000 shares for $14.78 per share. The transaction valued at 295,600 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

MORFITT MARTHA A M bought 9,000 shares of OLPX for $233,910 on Nov 12. The Director now owns 33,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.99 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, MORFITT MARTHA A M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24,000 shares for $25.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 623,280 and bolstered with 24,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $30.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OLPX traded 2.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 648.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.13M. Shares short for OLPX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.85M with a Short Ratio of 10.45, compared to 21.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 19.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $840.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $810.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $825.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.37M, up 37.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $990.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.