What shareholders can do to beat the market with Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) stock

In the latest session, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) closed at 62.65 down -0.35% from its previous closing price of $62.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1462529 shares were traded. VOYA reached its highest trading level at $63.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Voya Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $80 from $81 previously.

On May 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $82.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Hurtsellers Christine sold 57,782 shares for $67.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,906,958 led to the insider holds 63,510 shares of the business.

Katz Michael Robert sold 4,054 shares of VOYA for $269,504 on Feb 23. The now owns 14,992 shares after completing the transaction at $66.48 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, SILVA KEVIN D, who serves as the of the company, sold 12,205 shares for $68.80 each. As a result, the insider received 839,715 and left with 9,951 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Voya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 21.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOYA has reached a high of $74.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VOYA has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.18M over the past ten days. A total of 101.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.76M. Shares short for VOYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.66M with a Short Ratio of 17.34, compared to 17.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.24% and a Short% of Float of 22.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VOYA is 0.80, from 0.60 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.62.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $2.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.36 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.63. EPS for the following year is $7.47, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.9 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.49B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Voya Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, a decrease of -10.90% less than the figure of $-8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.36B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.52B, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.76B and the low estimate is $6.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.