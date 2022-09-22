Which analyst expects Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 53.55, down -7.88% from its previous closing price of $58.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1436420 shares were traded. AXSM reached its highest trading level at $58.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $105 to $34.

On June 10, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $112.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on June 10, 2021, with a $112 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when JEFFS ROGER bought 3,950 shares for $37.30 per share. The transaction valued at 147,350 led to the insider holds 120,756 shares of the business.

Pizzie Nick bought 428 shares of AXSM for $14,968 on Nov 18. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 201 shares after completing the transaction at $34.97 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Pizzie Nick, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 527 shares for $35.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,708 and bolstered with 41,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 255.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 137.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $71.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXSM traded 1.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.29M. Insiders hold about 19.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 5.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.36% and a Short% of Float of 19.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.84 and a low estimate of $-2.28, while EPS last year was $-0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.01, with high estimates of $-0.62 and low estimates of $-1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.76 and $-5.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.2. EPS for the following year is $-2.53, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.59 and $-8.95.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $401M and the low estimate is $93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 272.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.