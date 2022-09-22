Which analyst expects Fastenal Company (FAST) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Fastenal Company’s stock clocked out at 47.39, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $47.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3719343 shares were traded. FAST reached its highest trading level at $49.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FAST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $58.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on October 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Nielsen Sarah N bought 500 shares for $47.58 per share. The transaction valued at 23,790 led to the insider holds 1,500 shares of the business.

FLORNESS DANIEL L bought 1,000 shares of FAST for $47,250 on Sep 15. The CEO AND PRESIDENT now owns 282,929 shares after completing the transaction at $47.25 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, FLORNESS DANIEL L, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $48.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,000 and bolstered with 281,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fastenal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAST has reached a high of $64.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.58.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FAST traded 3.21M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 575.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 573.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FAST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.10, compared to 13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.03, FAST has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 65.80% for FAST, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.01B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.63B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.