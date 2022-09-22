Which analyst expects Light & Wonder Inc. (LNW) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) closed at 44.98 down -6.87% from its previous closing price of $48.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1205468 shares were traded. LNW reached its highest trading level at $48.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Light & Wonder Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 27,500 shares for $52.69 per share. The transaction valued at 1,449,041 led to the insider holds 9,422,122 shares of the business.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of LNW for $2,085,992 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 9,449,622 shares after completing the transaction at $52.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNW has reached a high of $90.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LNW has traded an average of 727.32K shares per day and 1.08M over the past ten days. A total of 95.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.00M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LNW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 3.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $2.8, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $596.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $601.7M to a low estimate of $589.7M. As of the current estimate, Light & Wonder Inc.’s year-ago sales were $880M, an estimated decrease of -32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $629.32M, a decrease of -19.10% over than the figure of $-32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $638.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $620M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.15B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.