ZM (Zoom Video Communications Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $77.09 in the most recent trading day, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) closed at 75.94, down -1.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3239381 shares were traded. ZM reached its highest trading level at $78.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.33.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Bawa Aparna sold 2,404 shares for $109.14 per share. The transaction valued at 262,384 led to the insider holds 70,531 shares of the business.

Bawa Aparna sold 404 shares of ZM for $44,913 on Aug 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 72,935 shares after completing the transaction at $111.17 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Bawa Aparna, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $107.46 each. As a result, the insider received 214,918 and left with 73,339 shares of the company.

As of this moment, Zoom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79.

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $291.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.18.

The stock has traded on average 4.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 298.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.82M. Insiders hold about 12.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 10.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.73. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.02 and $2.21.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.45B and the low estimate is $4.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.