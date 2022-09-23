A correction may be in store for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares?

As of close of business last night, Accenture plc’s stock clocked out at 262.32, down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $265.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3452291 shares were traded. ACN reached its highest trading level at $271.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $261.94.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $446.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Peer Perform rating for the stock on December 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $380 to $420.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Shook Ellyn sold 750 shares for $300.00 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 21,400 shares of the business.

Unruch Joel sold 555 shares of ACN for $166,500 on Jul 28. The General Counsel/Corp Secretary now owns 25,601 shares after completing the transaction at $300.00 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Unruch Joel, who serves as the General Counsel/Corp Secretary of the company, sold 556 shares for $287.51 each. As a result, the insider received 159,858 and left with 26,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACN now has a Market Capitalization of 172.48B and an Enterprise Value of 169.26B. As of this moment, Accenture’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.45.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACN is 1.22, which has changed by -22.67% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACN has reached a high of $417.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $261.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 294.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 317.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACN traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 632.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 599.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACN as of Aug 30, 2022 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 4.56M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.88, ACN has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.42.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.04, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.8 and $10.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.73. EPS for the following year is $12, with 13 analysts recommending between $12.84 and $11.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $15.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.62B to a low estimate of $15.06B. As of the current estimate, Accenture plc’s year-ago sales were $11.9B, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.06B, an increase of 21.90% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.37B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.82B, up 37.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.67B and the low estimate is $62.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.