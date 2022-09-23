A correction may be in store for Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares?

As of close of business last night, Workday Inc.’s stock clocked out at 150.49, down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $150.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2500258 shares were traded. WDAY reached its highest trading level at $152.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WDAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $186.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $134.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when DUFFIELD DAVID A sold 102,500 shares for $156.24 per share. The transaction valued at 16,015,027 led to the insider holds 102,500 shares of the business.

Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 2,046 shares of WDAY for $323,915 on Sep 15. The Co-CEO now owns 257,656 shares after completing the transaction at $158.32 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Robinson Douglas A., who serves as the Co-President of the company, sold 221 shares for $158.32 each. As a result, the insider received 34,988 and left with 134,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $307.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 200.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WDAY traded 2.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 254.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.26M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 8.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $4.54, with 33 analysts recommending between $6.64 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.14B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.65B and the low estimate is $7.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.