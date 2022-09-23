A glimpse at AerCap Holdings N.V.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) closed at 41.37 down -3.14% from its previous closing price of $42.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1287329 shares were traded. AER reached its highest trading level at $42.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AerCap Holdings N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Positive rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On March 12, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $75.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $88.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AER now has a Market Capitalization of 10.74B and an Enterprise Value of 57.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AER is 2.05, which has changed by -29.21% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AER has reached a high of $71.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AER has traded an average of 861.76K shares per day and 967.25k over the past ten days. A total of 240.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 239.19M. Shares short for AER as of Aug 30, 2022 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 4.58M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.02 and $6.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.12. EPS for the following year is $8.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $9.03 and $7.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, AerCap Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 32.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 25.90% less than the figure of $32.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.87B, up 40.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $7.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.