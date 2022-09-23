A glimpse at Portillo’s Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Portillo’s Inc.’s stock clocked out at 22.80, down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $22.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039655 shares were traded. PTLO reached its highest trading level at $23.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PTLO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 454.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On December 13, 2021, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Waite Jill Francine sold 44,614 shares for $19.10 per share. The transaction valued at 852,127 led to the insider holds 21,900 shares of the business.

Scarpino Nicholas Anthony sold 65,506 shares of PTLO for $1,204,977 on May 10. The SVP Marketing & Off-Premises now owns 10,700 shares after completing the transaction at $18.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTLO has reached a high of $57.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PTLO traded 704.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 625.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTLO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.08, compared to 5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.52% and a Short% of Float of 24.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $609M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $585.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.95M, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $704M and the low estimate is $657.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.