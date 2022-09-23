A glimpse at The Macerich Company’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) closed at 8.15 down -7.18% from its previous closing price of $8.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4427069 shares were traded. MAC reached its highest trading level at $8.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Macerich Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

On November 04, 2021, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $23.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on October 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares for $8.74 per share. The transaction valued at 17,484 led to the insider holds 9,458 shares of the business.

O HERN THOMAS E bought 11,100 shares of MAC for $99,833 on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 185,080 shares after completing the transaction at $8.99 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Healey Doug J, who serves as the Senior EVP, Head of Leasing of the company, bought 2,800 shares for $8.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,976 and bolstered with 67,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 225.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $22.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAC has traded an average of 2.11M shares per day and 2.34M over the past ten days. A total of 214.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.08M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.71, compared to 18.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MAC is 0.60, from 1.55 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.62. The current Payout Ratio is 349.40% for MAC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 10, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $204.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $221.1M to a low estimate of $186.99M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $212.14M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.95M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of $-3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $238.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $879.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $728.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $797.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.44M, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $818.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $916.9M and the low estimate is $764M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.