A glimpse at Valvoline Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Valvoline Inc.’s stock clocked out at 26.96, down -2.21% from its previous closing price of $27.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104340 shares were traded. VVV reached its highest trading level at $27.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VVV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $36 from $30 previously.

On March 09, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $30.

Seaport Global Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when O’Daniel Julie Marie sold 6,500 shares for $29.91 per share. The transaction valued at 194,402 led to the insider holds 13,760 shares of the business.

Muashsher Jamal K sold 214 shares of VVV for $7,740 on Nov 22. The SVP and Pres., Global Products now owns 6,094 shares after completing the transaction at $36.17 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Muashsher Jamal K, who serves as the SVP and Pres., Global Products of the company, sold 1,527 shares for $35.23 each. As a result, the insider received 53,796 and left with 5,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valvoline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVV has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VVV traded 1.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 179.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.45M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VVV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 4.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, VVV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.11. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 22.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.