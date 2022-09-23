A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The price of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) closed at 150.15 in the last session, up 1.71% from day before closing price of $147.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12373673 shares were traded. CRM reached its highest trading level at $152.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $150.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $242.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Benioff Marc sold 2,300 shares for $150.29 per share. The transaction valued at 345,675 led to the insider holds 27,761,368 shares of the business.

Benioff Marc sold 2,300 shares of CRM for $345,854 on Sep 20. The Chair and Co-CEO now owns 27,761,368 shares after completing the transaction at $150.37 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, Benioff Marc, who serves as the Chair and Co-CEO of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $151.79 each. As a result, the insider received 349,111 and left with 27,761,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 280.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $311.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $147.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 171.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 194.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRM traded on average about 5.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.93M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.39M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 14.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 35 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.86 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 44 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.16B and the low estimate is $35.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.