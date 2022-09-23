An average trading volume for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) closed at 27.22 in the last session, up 0.63% from day before closing price of $27.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2150513 shares were traded. COLD reached its highest trading level at $27.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares for $28.94 per share. The transaction valued at 75,331 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 5,326 shares of COLD for $136,239 on May 17. The now owns 2,513 shares after completing the transaction at $25.58 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Harron James Andrew, who serves as the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $25.36 each. As a result, the insider received 126,775 and left with 13,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLD now has a Market Capitalization of 7.28B and an Enterprise Value of 10.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.68.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COLD is 0.34, which has changed by -11.34% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.65% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $33.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COLD traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.64M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 269.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.86M. Shares short for COLD as of Aug 30, 2022 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 5.01M on Jul 28, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for COLD is 0.88, which was 0.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 42.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.32B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.