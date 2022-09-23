An average trading volume for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) closed at 78.44 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $78.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2964424 shares were traded. D reached its highest trading level at $78.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at D’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $72.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $98.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares for $83.89 per share. The transaction valued at 524,303 led to the insider holds 110,147 shares of the business.

BLUE ROBERT M bought 3,180 shares of D for $249,325 on Feb 16. The Chair, President and CEO now owns 183,052 shares after completing the transaction at $78.40 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, STORY SUSAN N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $74.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 111,630 and bolstered with 15,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dominion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, D has reached a high of $88.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, D traded on average about 3.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.57M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 832.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 831.25M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.50% stake in the company. Shares short for D as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.72, compared to 5.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for D is 2.67, which was 3.45 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19. The current Payout Ratio is 96.80% for D, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 19, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $4.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.57B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.17B to a low estimate of $2.85B. As of the current estimate, Dominion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.04B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.27B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.1B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for D’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.96B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.93B and the low estimate is $15.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.