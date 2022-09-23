An investigation into Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)’s technical aspects

After closing at $26.79 in the most recent trading day, Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) closed at 24.91, down -7.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1018138 shares were traded. SGRY reached its highest trading level at $26.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SGRY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $36 from $55 previously.

On November 30, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $73.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on November 30, 2021, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Brocklehurst Laura L. sold 162 shares for $29.65 per share. The transaction valued at 4,803 led to the insider holds 45,762 shares of the business.

Doherty David T sold 171 shares of SGRY for $5,070 on Aug 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 58,579 shares after completing the transaction at $29.65 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Brocklehurst Laura L., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 196 shares for $29.75 each. As a result, the insider received 5,831 and left with 45,924 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGRY has reached a high of $63.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 491.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 602.54k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 88.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.33M. Shares short for SGRY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.23M with a Short Ratio of 10.17, compared to 3.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 14.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $618.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $636.75M to a low estimate of $584.83M. As of the current estimate, Surgery Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $538.3M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $641.27M, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $658.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.